Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’
De Ruyter rejects court bid by UDM and others as unfeasible and dangerous
26 February 2023 - 00:03 By FRANNY RABKIN
Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has rejected demands to spare hospitals, schools, small businesses and others from load-shedding as technically impossible and a potential recipe for “monumental and unprecedented national catastrophe”. ..
