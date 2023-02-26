Solar power to shield huge Centurion estate from load-shedding
R200m plan will cover 6,000 homes and be up and running within six months
26 February 2023 - 00:00
A “visionary” R200m plan to roll out solar panels across the entire luxury Midstream estate in Centurion, Tshwane, will protect residents from load-shedding up to stage 4 and will be installed without an increase in levies...
