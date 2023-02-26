News

Solar power to shield huge Centurion estate from load-shedding

R200m plan will cover 6,000 homes and be up and running within six months

26 February 2023 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A “visionary” R200m plan to roll out solar panels across the entire luxury Midstream estate in Centurion, Tshwane, will protect residents from load-shedding up to stage 4 and will be installed without an increase in levies...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. BUDGET 2023 | R9bn in tax relief through solar power rebate South Africa
  2. How not to get caught when investing in alternative power sources to counter ... Consumer Live
  3. RATE IT | Booze, grants and solar panels: How do you feel about these 6 budget ... South Africa
  4. Gauteng government meets energy sector to find solution to power crisis South Africa
  5. There will be no turf wars, says Ramaphosa as he unpacks electricity minister’s ... Politics
  6. ‘She has to walk at night in the dark, fearing for her life’: South Africans ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up!- US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses