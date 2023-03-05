Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home
Questions over who gave permission, and whether the occupation should be declared to Sars as a fringe benefit
05 March 2023 - 00:00
Insiders at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) claim that board chair Leonard Ramatlakane is getting a leg up from taxpayers after he moved his family into a posh property belonging to the struggling state-owned entity...
