R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits
Almost half the 27 cabinet ministers are in breach of the ministerial handbook as they employ more than 11 support staff
05 March 2023 - 00:05
Servicing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 62 cabinet ministers and their deputies is costing taxpayers R2bn over five years, with 624 officials employed as “support staff” in the various ministerial offices...
