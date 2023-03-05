Sex pest vetting for schools agreed
Education departments to pay cost of background checks for teachers
05 March 2023 - 00:00
Education departments have agreed to pay the cost of vetting teachers against the national register for sex offenders (NRSO) after teachers objected to paying the fees themselves...
