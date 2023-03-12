Here's how much students pay for accomodation
Comparison finds much accredited private accommodation within NSFAS range
12 March 2023 - 00:00 By Rorisang Kgosana and Phathu Luvhengo
Among key demands by protesting students at Wits University is the scrapping of a R45,000 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) annual cap for accommodation...
Here's how much students pay for accomodation
Comparison finds much accredited private accommodation within NSFAS range
Among key demands by protesting students at Wits University is the scrapping of a R45,000 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) annual cap for accommodation...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos