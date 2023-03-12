News

Here's how much students pay for accomodation

Comparison finds much accredited private accommodation within NSFAS range

12 March 2023 - 00:00 By Rorisang Kgosana and Phathu Luvhengo

Among key demands by protesting students at Wits University is the scrapping of a R45,000 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) annual cap for accommodation...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  2. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News
  3. Emigrating South Africans paying up to R100k to relocate their ‘fur babies’ News
  4. Minister 'meddled' in SABC board selection Politics
  5. Bongani Baloyi set to quit ActionSA over conflict with Mashaba Politics

Latest Videos

Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...
WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing