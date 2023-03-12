Man arrested after hijacking of business with fake court documents
12 March 2023 - 00:02
The arrest of a Pakistani man who was granted urgent interim court orders to take control of multimillion-rand businesses based on allegedly falsified documents has exposed a “concerning” loophole in the Gauteng high court's online case filing system...
