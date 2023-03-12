Nehawu protest: Sick teen’s strike ordeal at KZN hospital
First his ambulance was attacked, then he lay for hours without food or care as the workload overwhelmed nurses
12 March 2023 - 00:00 By Suthentira Govender and Lwazi Hlangu
First critically ill Miguel Marais, 13, had to run the gauntlet of angry, striking workers when his ambulance arrived at Stanger Hospital — then he lay hungry and unattended, in his own urine, in a ward where two nurses were looking after about 80 patients. ..
Nehawu protest: Sick teen’s strike ordeal at KZN hospital
First his ambulance was attacked, then he lay for hours without food or care as the workload overwhelmed nurses
First critically ill Miguel Marais, 13, had to run the gauntlet of angry, striking workers when his ambulance arrived at Stanger Hospital — then he lay hungry and unattended, in his own urine, in a ward where two nurses were looking after about 80 patients. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos