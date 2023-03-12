UKZN student renting a shack amid accomodation crisis
12 March 2023 - 00:01 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Determined not to give up on his dream of becoming a teacher, University of KwaZulu-Natal student Lindokuhle Nxumalo has resorted to living in a shack because his application for financial aid was rejected and he is unable to find accommodation on campus...
UKZN student renting a shack amid accomodation crisis
Determined not to give up on his dream of becoming a teacher, University of KwaZulu-Natal student Lindokuhle Nxumalo has resorted to living in a shack because his application for financial aid was rejected and he is unable to find accommodation on campus...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos