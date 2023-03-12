You’re never too old to fix a pothole
Austrian-born engineer has volunteered himself as road-repairer-in-chief for the street where he lives in Joburg
12 March 2023 - 00:00
After growing increasingly fed up with the proliferation of potholes in his street, pensioner Rainer Dixel decided to stop moaning and fix them himself...
You’re never too old to fix a pothole
Austrian-born engineer has volunteered himself as road-repairer-in-chief for the street where he lives in Joburg
After growing increasingly fed up with the proliferation of potholes in his street, pensioner Rainer Dixel decided to stop moaning and fix them himself...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos