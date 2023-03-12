News

You’re never too old to fix a pothole

Austrian-born engineer has volunteered himself as road-repairer-in-chief for the street where he lives in Joburg

12 March 2023 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

After growing increasingly fed up with the proliferation of potholes in his street, pensioner Rainer Dixel decided to stop moaning and fix them himself...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. POLL | Would you fill potholes for donations? South Africa
  2. ‘A pothole every 29m on this stretch’ — dire road conditions in Free State ... South Africa
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The road to hell is paved with patches of tar on gravel Opinion & Analysis
  4. Ramaphosa to continue filling potholes this weekend in Limpopo despite backlash Politics
  5. ‘We’re now cutting ribbons for potholes’: Ramaphosa’s viral road repair gets ... Politics

Most read

  1. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  2. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News
  3. Emigrating South Africans paying up to R100k to relocate their ‘fur babies’ News
  4. Minister 'meddled' in SABC board selection Politics
  5. Bongani Baloyi set to quit ActionSA over conflict with Mashaba Politics

Latest Videos

Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...
WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing