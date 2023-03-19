News

Ratepayers Association prepares to take City to Court

IN PICTURES | A view too few? Dust flies over new five-star hotel plan for Camps Bay

But architect says the hotel is good news for jobs and tourism

19 March 2023 - 00:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

A battle looms over one of Cape Town’s famed tourist beachfronts where a proposed 101-room hotel has prompted legal action from local ratepayers...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News
  2. LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats News
  3. Five distinctions in matric, but no Identity document means no varsity News
  4. Malema on shutdown: 'No-one can stop the revolution' Politics
  5. IN PICTURES | A view too few? Dust flies over new five-star hotel plan for ... News

Latest Videos

Carl Niehaus says Ramaphosa must watch out; Union buildings protected by army, ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...