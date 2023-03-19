Criminal charge laid against former girlfriend after threatening messages
LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats
Jilted lover says she merely sought to ‘scare them’ as she felt betrayed
19 March 2023 - 00:05
Just a week after his marriage, Deputy President Paul Mashatile is at the centre of a salacious romantic drama involving a jilted ex-girlfriend who is now being investigated by the police for allegedly threatening him...
Criminal charge laid against former girlfriend after threatening messages
LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats
Jilted lover says she merely sought to ‘scare them’ as she felt betrayed
Just a week after his marriage, Deputy President Paul Mashatile is at the centre of a salacious romantic drama involving a jilted ex-girlfriend who is now being investigated by the police for allegedly threatening him...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos