For foreigners, all roads lead to luxury Cape Town properties
A weak rand is opening doors for international buyers at the top end, while semigrants are pushing up prices across the Western Cape
26 March 2023 - 00:00
Skyrocketing luxury property prices in Cape Town suggest the city is growing its share of the global super-rich, even as the rest of the country battles to keep the lights on. ..
For foreigners, all roads lead to luxury Cape Town properties
A weak rand is opening doors for international buyers at the top end, while semigrants are pushing up prices across the Western Cape
Skyrocketing luxury property prices in Cape Town suggest the city is growing its share of the global super-rich, even as the rest of the country battles to keep the lights on. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos