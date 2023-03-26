No justice for Richmond family that lost five members to murderers
State witness fatally stabbed before he could testify
26 March 2023 - 00:00
The killing of a state witness a few months after he had survived an assassination attempt means no justice for a KwaZulu-Natal family grieving the deaths of five members...
