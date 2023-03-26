Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions
‘Facebook rapist’ pulls off second audacious escape, this time from posh Joburg mansion where he'd been hiding in plain sight
26 March 2023 - 00:05
Fugitive Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been living it up in a R12m luxury home in Hyde Park in Johannesburg’s plush northern suburbs since he supposedly died in a fire in Mangaung prison in May last year...
Fugitive Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been living it up in a R12m luxury home in Hyde Park in Johannesburg’s plush northern suburbs since he supposedly died in a fire in Mangaung prison in May last year...
