From fire to ice: the struggle to save UCT Jagger Reading Room heritage
Precious books and documents rescued from flames preserved in fish freezer
02 April 2023 - 00:00
When a fire ripped through the University of Cape Town in April 2021, Michal Singer could not have imagined that two years later she would be helping to spray thousands of priceless books and documents with ethanol and place them inside the massive freezer system at fish company I&J’s distribution centre...
From fire to ice: the struggle to save UCT Jagger Reading Room heritage
Precious books and documents rescued from flames preserved in fish freezer
When a fire ripped through the University of Cape Town in April 2021, Michal Singer could not have imagined that two years later she would be helping to spray thousands of priceless books and documents with ethanol and place them inside the massive freezer system at fish company I&J’s distribution centre...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos