LISTEN | Woman recalls how fate spared her from ‘Facebook rapist’
Thabo Bester tried to lure schoolgirl to 'interview for TV role'
02 April 2023 - 00:01
In June 2011, Westville Girls' High School pupil Anastasia Jennifer Lite, who was then 17, was almost a victim of “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester when she agreed to meet him at a hotel in Durban for an interview for a role in an MTV show. ..
