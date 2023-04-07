Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

07 May 2023 - 05:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Dear Readers,

The biggest story across the globe this weekend was undoubtedly the coronation of King Charles, in a glittering ceremony complete with diamonds, a golden carriage, high fashion and enough pomp and ceremony to rival any modern-day fairy tale. There was even an African opera icon, South Africa’s Pretty Yende, handpicked by the monarch to entertain the crowds.  The Sunday Times brings you all the glitz and glamour of the larger-than-life event.

But our main story is a more sobering one that takes readers inside the violent campaign to frustrate Fort Hare’s cleanup. It entails murder, fraud and intimation on a grand scale. At least two, possibly three, people have been killed as the university fights entrenched graft. Anti-corruption experts say the threats and murder unleashed by those opposed to the cleanup campaign are typical of the pushback mounted at state-funded institutions trying to roll back the culture of looting and violence.

We also unpack the Pretoria high court’s ruling on Friday ordering the government to equip hospitals, clinics, police stations and schools with generators and diesel to protect them from power cuts. Experts say it will be a massive task, given the huge cost and the fact that South Africa is already battling to keep the lights on.

Also on our front page is a story on how the mother of a 12-year-old girl at top Johannesburg school Roedean has been banned from the premises as she fights in court to get the child’s expulsion reversed.  The school cancelled its contract with the parents after the mom was involved in an ugly altercation with another parent following a bullying scandal.

Our politics coverage delves into the “face-off” over who should be the face of the IFP. The party’s president Velenkosini Hlabisa has landed in hot water after posing for pictures with party members wearing T-shirts bearing his face instead of that of his predecessor Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and was read the riot act this week.

There’s also a row brewing in Durban following a proposal to move eThekwini’s boundary, which would see King Shaka Airport and other key sites rezoned as part of KwaDukuza municipality.

Another must-read is our heart-wrenching interview with Janet Otto, the widow of Alex Otto who was killed by a drunk taxi driver while he was cycling in Johannesburg in 2021. The driver has been sentenced to eight years in prison, but justice has brought Janet no joy.

What it takes to be one of Gauteng's 4,000 trained crime prevention wardens

For several years, Mberegeni Ndou tried unsuccessfully to join the police. That dream became a reality last week when he graduated as a Gauteng crime ...
News
10 hours ago

Bigger burden for taxpayers looms after court order on emergency power

Government likely to appeal judgment ordering that schools, hospitals be provided with generators.
News
10 hours ago

Moonshot pact in ICU, says ActionSA

ActionSA says it is reconsidering its participation the DA’s moonshot pact because of the blue party’s attitude during the election of a new mayor ...
News
10 hours ago

Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor

Secretary-general had to order reluctant Joburg caucus to toe the NEC line and keep the EFF onside.
News
10 hours ago

Police tortured us, say men linked to Fort Hare graft

Two people of interest in the police probe into killings at the University of Fort Hare have made allegations of kidnapping and torture against the ...
News
10 hours ago

Thabo Bester: Here's who has been arrested and what they allegedly did

More arrests expected as police sift through phone records for accomplices in the Mangaung prison escape.
News
10 hours ago
