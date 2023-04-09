Easter behind bars for Thabo Bester and 'wife'
SA law enforcement team on the way to Tanzania to begin process of returning fugitives to face justice
09 April 2023 - 00:04 By Tankiso Makhetha and Graeme Hosken
Facebook murderer Thabo Bester and his socialite doctor wife Nandipha Magudumana are spending Easter Sunday behind bars in Tanzania, but questions have been raised about their arrest and the role played in it by police crime intelligence...
