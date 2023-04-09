'I often wonder what will happen when I die', elderly farmworker mulls after eviction from farm that has husband's grave
As Lena Harredien worries about her future, farm's owners claim they had no choice but to oust her
09 April 2023 - 00:00
Where will I be buried? This was the question occupying the mind of former farm worker Lena Harredien of Fisantekraal, just outside Durbanville in Cape Town, whose life was uprooted when she was evicted from a farm house she had called home since 1985...
