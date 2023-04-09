Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,

An Easter weekend is expected to be a time of relaxation and reflection, and for reconnecting with family. But there were two big news events on Friday and Saturday, and we bring you fresh details in the paper today.

On Saturday came the welcome news that fugitive Thabo Bester, who has grabbed our front page headlines for the previous two weeks, was caught in Tanzania along with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and an unnamed Mozambican accomplice.

On Friday came the decidedly unwelcome news that Atul and Rajesh Gupta had been freed after the United Arab Emirates declined South Africa’s extradition request in February and only informed the department of justice on Thursday.

Another story we’re sure will interest you is the news that President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending an envoy to the US to explain our stance on Russia and the war in Ukraine. We also interview international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor after ANC NEC member Obed Bapela told us that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be arrested in South Africa if he attends the Brics summit, despite an international arrest warrant out for him.

There is plenty more to read in the Sunday Times today, including a package on the aftermath of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal a year after they happened, and engaging comment pieces, including one from Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on why South Africa needs “angelic troublemakers” to fight for a better future.

A big read I suggest you settle in for is an extract from Justice Malala’s new book, about how Chris Hani’s assassination accelerated the end of apartheid, which we publish ahead of the 30th anniversary of the revolutionary leader’s death.

Wishing you a wonderful Easter weekend.