Read the Sunday Times e-edition

An Easter weekend is expected to be a time of relaxation and reflection, and for reconnecting with family. But there were big news events and we bring you fresh details

09 April 2023 - 05:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

An Easter weekend is expected to be a time of relaxation and reflection, and for reconnecting with family. But there were two big news events on Friday and Saturday, and we bring you fresh details in the paper today.

On Saturday came the welcome news that fugitive Thabo Bester, who has grabbed our front page headlines for the previous two weeks, was caught in Tanzania along with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and an unnamed Mozambican accomplice.

On Friday came the decidedly unwelcome news that Atul and Rajesh Gupta had been freed after the United Arab Emirates declined South Africa’s extradition request in February and only informed the department of justice on Thursday.

Another story we’re sure will interest you is the news that President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending an envoy to the US to explain our stance on Russia and the war in Ukraine. We also interview international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor after ANC NEC member Obed Bapela told us that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be arrested in South Africa if he attends the Brics summit, despite an international arrest warrant out for him.

There is plenty more to read in the Sunday Times today, including a package on the aftermath of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal a year after they happened, and engaging comment pieces, including one from Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba on why South Africa needs “angelic troublemakers” to fight for a better future.

A big read I suggest you settle in for is an extract from Justice Malala’s new book, about how Chris Hani’s assassination accelerated the end of apartheid, which we publish ahead of the 30th anniversary of the revolutionary leader’s death.

Wishing you a wonderful Easter weekend.

Easter behind bars for Thabo Bester and 'wife'

Facebook murderer Thabo Bester and his socialite doctor wife Nandipha Magudumana are spending Easter Sunday behind bars in Tanzania, but questions ...
News
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation to Washington to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South ...
News
7 hours ago

Why (almost) everybody loved Chris Hani

There are thousands of anti-apartheid activists who died in the service of the liberation struggle, yet very few are remembered every year like Chris ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains the IFP's trump card: Thami Ntuli

An influential IFP leader believes the party’s 94-year-old founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the face of its election campaign next year would boost ...
News
7 hours ago

Will Kodwa be Goodenough for the job?

Whoever is the occupant of Mahlamba ndlopfu at any given time tends to have a dim view of the sport, arts and culture portfolio. Be it TM, JZ or CR, ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Nandipha Magudumana 'stole three bodies'

Weeks before fugitive Thabo Bester’s scam in which he “burnt to death” in his prison cell, his lover Nandipha Magudumana allegedly stole three ...
News
7 hours ago

Desperate scramble to get the Guptas may be in vain

We still have options, say NPA and justice department after UAE rejects extradition of Gupta brothers
News
7 hours ago

Africa is just as important as Ukraine, says Naledi Pandor

Naledi Pandor is frustrated that the world’s attention is focused on the conflict in Europe at the expense of Africa’s development needs.
News
7 hours ago

Romain ‘Fohloza’ Folz is a ‘fraud’: Usuthu insiders claim

Romain "Fohloza" Folz, the 32-year-old French-born AmaZulu FC coach who was removed from his position this week as the club results waned, has been ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Lesufi admits ANC could plunge to 40% in Gauteng

Provincial ANC chair says partnership with EFF will keep it in power in the province after the elections — and possibly nationally
News
7 hours ago
