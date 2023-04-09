Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,

If you thought the uproar over Thabo Bester would calm down after his arrest in Tanzania last weekend, think again. The con man and convicted murderer has hogged headlines this week, along with his accomplice and lover Nandipha Magudumana.

The Sunday Times has a riveting exclusive on how Bester, shortly before his prison escape last year, slipped in and out of prison for getaways with Dr Nandi at a nearby luxury hotel , where they stayed in the presidential suite and enjoyed fine dining.

And a Cape Town salon owner shares her astonishing story of how she met Bester back in 2011, when he brought a bevy of “models” in for makeovers. No surprise, it didn’t end well.

Another must-read is how South Africa slipped into stage 8 load-shedding on Thursday, and why Eskom didn’t tell anyone about it. Experts warn that the situation is likely to worsen when winter arrives.

Moving to politics, we report how ANC national officials are said to have defended the governing party’s decision to shoot down the Phala Phala report in parliament during their meeting with former president Thabo Mbeki this week.

And in Business Times, Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad warns South Africa is on the brink of the abyss and that the moment has come to act decisively or sink to the bottom.

On a lighter note, Elon Musk’s glamorous mom was in Cape Town this week, and she told us about her new(ish) book, her passion for nutrition and how she dotes on her grandkids and her dog Del Rey.

On the sporting front, the much-vaunted CAF Super Cup is on the cards, with CAF secretary-general Veron Mosengo-Omba confirming that the competition will kick off in either August or September with eight teams.

Here’s hoping your Sunday has limited load-shedding and lots of interesting reading!