Read the Sunday Times e-edition

If you thought the uproar over Thabo Bester would calm down after his arrest in Tanzania, think again.

16 April 2023 - 04:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

If you thought the uproar over Thabo Bester would calm down after his arrest in Tanzania last weekend, think again. The con man and convicted murderer has hogged headlines this week, along with his accomplice and lover Nandipha Magudumana.

The Sunday Times has a riveting exclusive on how Bester, shortly before his prison escape last year, slipped in and out of prison for getaways with Dr Nandi at a nearby luxury hotel , where they stayed in the presidential suite and enjoyed fine dining.

And a Cape Town salon owner shares her astonishing story of how she met Bester back in 2011, when he brought a bevy of “models” in for makeovers. No surprise, it didn’t end well.

Another must-read is how South Africa slipped into stage 8 load-shedding on Thursday, and why Eskom didn’t tell anyone about it. Experts warn that the situation is likely to worsen when winter arrives.

Moving to politics, we report how ANC national officials are said to have defended the governing party’s decision to shoot down the Phala Phala report in parliament during their meeting with former president Thabo Mbeki this week.

And in Business Times, Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad warns South Africa is on the brink of the abyss and that the moment has come to act decisively or sink to the bottom.

On a lighter note, Elon Musk’s glamorous mom was in Cape Town this week, and she told us about her new(ish) book, her passion for nutrition and how she dotes on her grandkids and her dog Del Rey.

On the sporting front, the much-vaunted CAF Super Cup is on the cards, with CAF secretary-general Veron Mosengo-Omba confirming that the competition will kick off in either August or September with eight teams.

Here’s hoping your Sunday has limited load-shedding and lots of interesting reading!

IN PICTURES | Convicted murderer Thabo Bester lived it up in luxury hotels

Just weeks before his escape, the killer and his lover spent several nights together in a boutique hotel 25km from the prison
News
5 hours ago

‘Is this what you’re looking for?’ Tanzania finds Bester as SA officials bury heads in the sand

Tanzanian officials this week did in one week what SA's law enforcement agencies failed to do in nearly a year - recapture convicted rapist and ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Maye Musk, a woman who always makes a plan

Nutritionist, model, speaker and author Maye Musk — mother of Elon Musk — was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of the Free State in ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

There are many Thabo Besters in South Africa

We live with many other Besters around us. They too use charm to get our guards down. They rely on catchy turns of phrase to make us believe our pain ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Judge drops Bester bombshell, says he leaked escape to the media

Former Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron created a stir this week when he told MPs that he had leaked the news of Thabo Bester’s escape to the ...
News
5 hours ago

We'll never impeach our president, ANC tells Mbeki

ANC national officials are said to have defended the party’s decision to shoot down the Phala Phala report in parliament during their meeting with ...
News
5 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Cobus Groenewoud

It was a week in which would-be mamparas cried out for recognition as Thabo Bester and his partner Nandipha Magudumana appeared in court in ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Gerda Steyn smashes own record in ‘amazing’ Two Oceans race

Gerda Steyn, who set another new course record, described her fourth consecutive victory in the Two Oceans women’s ultra-marathon in Cape Town ...
Sport
5 hours ago

DA in KZN faces leadership contest

The DA’s leadership race in KwaZulu-Natal will see Francois Rodgers face a challenge from Msunduzi municipality councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi at the ...
News
5 hours ago

DA dismisses ‘lies’ about wooing ANC in Gauteng

Provincial ANC said on Friday it had been inundated with requests from the DA to form a coalition government
News
5 hours ago

Lara van Niekerk stars on speedy night at SA champs

Lara van Niekerk delivered two power swims at the South African championships in Gqeberha on Saturday to ascend the top of the women’s 50m ...
Sport
5 hours ago
