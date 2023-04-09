Top eThekwini officials defying water tanker interdict, says whistle-blower
Aggrieved tenderer includes accusation in his court application over water tanker contract he says was issued despite ruling
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By TANIA BROUGHTON
An eThekwini municipality whistle-blower alleges that senior officials, including mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and city manager Musa Mbhele, issued instructions to pay certain companies for water tanker services in spite of a court interdict barring the city from awarding a R90m tender...
