Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
We began the week struggling with nonstop stage 6 load-shedding and then, on Thursday, a bombshell landed from US ambassador Reuben Brigety.
Brigety said Washington believed South Africa had sent arms and ammunition to Russia from the Simon’s Town naval base. This sent the rand into a nosedive and led inter alia to what the department of international relations & co-operation said was an “unreserved apology” by Brigety to the government the next day.
We bring you fresh details of the drama and take you inside a tense meeting on Friday between Brigety and foreign minister Naledi Pandor.
Also on our front page is a report on former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s new tell-all book, in which he details his struggles at the helm of the struggling utility. We also carry an extract from the book, which hits the shelves today.
Still on the power crisis, there is a warning to prepare for possible stage 10 load-shedding as South Africa moves deeper into winter. We report as well on how the crisis is crippling our courts.
In Business Times, learn what you can do with your spare R900m — buy Johannesburg’s famed Carlton Centre.
And in sport, read an interview with Proteas captain Temba Bavuma on a season that went from tears to triumph.
We are sure this week’s edition will leave you well informed as it does what the Sunday Times always aims to do — bring you the story behind the story.
