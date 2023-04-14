Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

14 May 2023 - 05:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

We began the week struggling with nonstop stage 6 load-shedding and then, on Thursday, a bombshell landed from US ambassador Reuben Brigety.

Brigety said Washington believed South Africa had sent arms and ammunition to Russia from the Simon’s Town naval base. This sent the rand into a nosedive and led inter alia to what the department of international relations & co-operation said was an “unreserved apology” by Brigety to the government the next day.

We bring you fresh details of the drama and take you inside a tense meeting on Friday between Brigety and foreign minister Naledi Pandor. 

Also on our front page is a report on former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s new tell-all book, in which he details his struggles at the helm of the struggling utility. We also carry  an extract from the book, which hits the shelves today.

Still on the power crisis, there is a warning to prepare for possible stage 10 load-shedding as South Africa moves deeper into winter. We report as well on how the crisis is crippling our courts.

In Business Times, learn what you can do with your spare R900m — buy Johannesburg’s famed Carlton Centre.

And in sport, read an interview with Proteas captain Temba Bavuma on a season that went from tears to triumph.

We are sure this week’s edition will leave you well informed as it does what the Sunday Times always aims to do — bring you the story behind the story.

US and SA scramble to make up after weapon ship allegations

South African and US officials are scrambling to patch up relations after US ambassador Reuben Brigety accused SA of selling arms to Russia this ...
News
5 hours ago

Can we afford another five years of Ramaphosa?

Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are running for re-election next year mainly on the grounds that they still have ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Mampara of the Week: Teboho Lipholo

Hogarth recommends he while away the hours with the Herman Charles Bosman classic, ‘Cold Stone Jug’.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Government must come clean to SA — and the world — about the Russian ship

The accusation, withdrawn or not, by the US ambassador to our country that Pretoria gave weapons and ammunition to Russia, a protagonist in the ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Cut the promises — and the load-shedding

It’s bad that we’re living without electricity in our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals but it's even worse that we don’t know when our ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

A sidestep worthy of the Bolshoi ballet

Dodging the issue is standard procedure for our president.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

ANC top brass head to KZN to try stop 'downward spiral'

The eThekwini municipality is under scrutiny.
News
6 hours ago

With villains wherever we look, how to secure a better future?

US ambassador Reuben Brigety has apologised for his recent undiplomatic rant. It wasn’t unexpected. His errors were elementary. That he’s wrong ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Stop making impossible promises on load-shedding, ANC leaders told

The ANC wants its leaders and deployees in government to stop making impossible promises to the public on critical matters like load-shedding after ...
News
6 hours ago

Russia-Ukraine war: Pick a side SA, before we get hurt permanently

South Africa has been urged to no longer sit on the fence in the Russia/ Ukraine war, as it grapples with a diplomatic dilemma sparked by recent ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Fans throw missiles as Chiefs lose

An object hurled by a Kaizer Chiefs fan hit under pressure coach Arthur Zwane on the face and as a result he didn’t make it to the post-match press ...
Sport
6 hours ago
