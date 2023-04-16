Grim permit deadline looms for Zimbabweans
Zimbabweans who have built solid lives in SA thanks to the exemption permit now risk losing everything and having to start their lives over
16 April 2023 - 00:00
After completing his A-levels in Zimbabwe, Percy Lawrence came to South Africa to seek greener pastures in 2006 as his home country plunged into economic meltdown. ..
Grim permit deadline looms for Zimbabweans
Zimbabweans who have built solid lives in SA thanks to the exemption permit now risk losing everything and having to start their lives over
After completing his A-levels in Zimbabwe, Percy Lawrence came to South Africa to seek greener pastures in 2006 as his home country plunged into economic meltdown. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos