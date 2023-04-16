KZN family feud over an ox leaves five dead
Five people have been killed since the conflict between two families erupted four years ago, and four suspects are in custody
16 April 2023 - 00:01 By HENDRIK HANCKE
A four-year feud between two families over an ox has left five people dead and four in police custody in KwaZulu-Natal...
KZN family feud over an ox leaves five dead
Five people have been killed since the conflict between two families erupted four years ago, and four suspects are in custody
A four-year feud between two families over an ox has left five people dead and four in police custody in KwaZulu-Natal...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos