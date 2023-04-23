How millions in terror funding flowed through SA
Despite the dodgy Isis-related transactions being flagged three years ago, little action has been taken by local authorities
23 April 2023 - 00:04 By Aron Hyman, Graeme Hosken and Tankiso Makhetha
Loopholes in financial vigilance allowed more than R400m — some of it believed to have funded fatal Isis bomb attacks in Uganda two years ago — to flow out of South Africa in suspicious transactions between January 2020 and March 2021. ..
