Read the Sunday Times e-edition

As the Sunday Times team was on deadline, our office was hit by a power cut. It was therefore fitting that we were busy putting the finishing touches on our front-page story.

23 April 2023 - 00:45 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

The latest copy of the Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Dear readers,

As the Sunday Times team was on deadline on Saturday afternoon, our office was hit by a power cut. Another stage of load-shedding had ended but the power to our office building had not been restored. Repeatedly, our team was interrupted as Eskom played cat and mouse with us. It was therefore fitting that we were busy putting the finishing touches on our front-page story on a power struggle between the politicians responsible for getting us out of this mess. It’s a must-read that offers some insight into why we are finding ourselves in this impossible situation of stage 6 load-shedding becoming the new normal.

Another must-read is our two-month-long investigation into dodgy Isis-related transactions being conducted through South African money transfer systems. Some of these funds are believed to have been used to orchestrate a series of bomb attacks in Uganda. Experts say this is an example of why we have been greylisted.

On the politics front, higher education minister Blade Nzimande and his deputy, Buti Manamela, are involved in a spat over who gets the most media coverage. Nzimande is said to have accused Manamela of “hogging the limelight” and relegating him to the sidelines in public engagements.

On a more serious political note, Japan has explained why it excluded South Africa from the G7 summit. It believes South Africa can no longer speak for the continent on international affairs.

Our features team this week interviewed Shereen van Deventer, the wife of paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who was kidnapped while working in Libya in 2017. The Gift of the Givers are trying to negotiate his release. His wife tells us how she and their children have been battling to continue with their daily lives without their “gentle giant”.

On the business and sports side, don’t miss Business Times speaking to SAA’s new interim chair Derek Hanekom on the turnaround strategy for the airline, while our sports team reports that SA Rugby will only start looking for a replacement for Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber next year.

Maybe by then we will also back to a life with less load-shedding.

Enjoy our newspaper.

