Thieves trash historic SA seaside cottage
Furniture and fittings removed almost daily — caretaker
23 April 2023 - 00:00
A historic seaside stone cottage in Muizenberg on the Cape coast that once housed one of the world's wealthiest men has been gutted by thieves and fallen into a state of disrepair...
Thieves trash historic SA seaside cottage
Furniture and fittings removed almost daily — caretaker
A historic seaside stone cottage in Muizenberg on the Cape coast that once housed one of the world's wealthiest men has been gutted by thieves and fallen into a state of disrepair...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos