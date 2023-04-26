Moti Group's innovative solution to Africa's shortage of clinics and schools

This project aims to deploy hundreds of these reimagined shipping containers across Sub-Saharan Africa over the next few years, marking a key milestone in the company’s ambitious plans for the continent.

“Africa’s challenges are well understood. But to change the narrative, it’s important for African leaders and companies to look beyond business as usual — which is where African Hero comes in,” says Mogajane.

“African Hero offers a practical solution for infrastructure delivery that can be transported essentially anywhere across the continent — even in underserviced rural areas where there is little or no pre-existing infrastructure.

“Our shipping containers are portable and modular, and come fully integrated with cutting-edge technologies, providing holistic one-stop facilities for education and healthcare at a fraction of the cost of traditional buildings. And, on top of being highly durable, they are also eco-friendly, recycling containers that are no longer in use to provide essential community services.”

An African Hero facility requires just three weeks for construction and implementation, resulting in significantly quicker turnaround times for fast impact.

The Moti Group has already begun its rollout in Zimbabwe, with eight new clinics planned within the next two months, and the group has also entered discussions with potential partners in SA and Botswana.