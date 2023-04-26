Moti Group's innovative solution to Africa's shortage of clinics and schools
The African Hero project plans to deploy hundreds of shipping containers reimagined into cutting-edge healthcare and education facilities across Sub-Saharan Africa
Africa’s narrative has remained largely unchanged over the past few decades, marked by persistent themes such as poor infrastructure, lack of education, disease, poverty and inequality. But one company seeks to transform public service delivery with a literal out-of-the-box solution: shipping containers.
This organisation is the Moti Group, a private, black-owned investment holding company with interests in mining and mineral beneficiation, property, aviation and financial products, among others. It's led by CEO Dondo Mogajane, the former director-general of the National Treasury, and executive director Mikaeel Moti, a business expert responsible for building two multimillion-rand organisations by the age of 20.
Through its innovative start-up, dubbed the African Hero project, the Moti Group has started recycling and renovating shipping containers to create fit-for-purpose, ready-made clinics and schools.
Our shipping containers are portable and modular, and come fully integrated with cutting-edge technologies, providing holistic one-stop facilities for education and health care at a fraction of the cost of traditional buildingsDondo Mogajane, Moti Group CEO
This project aims to deploy hundreds of these reimagined shipping containers across Sub-Saharan Africa over the next few years, marking a key milestone in the company’s ambitious plans for the continent.
“Africa’s challenges are well understood. But to change the narrative, it’s important for African leaders and companies to look beyond business as usual — which is where African Hero comes in,” says Mogajane.
“African Hero offers a practical solution for infrastructure delivery that can be transported essentially anywhere across the continent — even in underserviced rural areas where there is little or no pre-existing infrastructure.
“Our shipping containers are portable and modular, and come fully integrated with cutting-edge technologies, providing holistic one-stop facilities for education and healthcare at a fraction of the cost of traditional buildings. And, on top of being highly durable, they are also eco-friendly, recycling containers that are no longer in use to provide essential community services.”
An African Hero facility requires just three weeks for construction and implementation, resulting in significantly quicker turnaround times for fast impact.
The Moti Group has already begun its rollout in Zimbabwe, with eight new clinics planned within the next two months, and the group has also entered discussions with potential partners in SA and Botswana.
Investors have been particularly impressed with the containers’ self-sufficiency. Notably, all African Hero clinics and schools come fully equipped with solar power and backup generators, fully operational water purification and filtration systems, air-conditioning, reinforced doors and windows, and CCTV systems for enhanced security.
Furthermore, its clinics offer built-in dispensaries, as well as modern medical diagnostic and treatment equipment such as electrocardiograms, dynamic monitors and rapid test kits. These are integrated with advanced technology to enable doctors to accurately diagnose and treat patients virtually using clinical information gathered by nurses, ensuring that all patients receive world-class healthcare.
Likewise, its schools are equipped with a fully serviced computer sciences laboratory with built-in computers and internet, as well as a courtyard, tuck shop, sports field, and office space for a principal and a receptionist, and another four administrative offices for support staff.
The Moti Group is poised to stamp its mark on the future of the continent with its transformational, home-grown approach to public service delivery.
