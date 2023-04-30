We don't want to end up dead, says KZN community over Jindal mine proposal
Residents of Entembeni fiercely opposed to alleged threats and plans of mining giant
30 April 2023 - 00:00
With a nickname that means “a bull that hates the mine”, “Nkuz'ezonda imayini” Zulu sees red when he talks about a proposed 21,000ha project that threatens to uproot more than 300 families, exhume ancestral graves and endanger millions of rands worth of fruit farms in northern KwaZulu-Natal...
