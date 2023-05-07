Murder, fraud and intimidation: Inside the campaign to frustrate Fort Hare's cleanup
Chilling details emerge as five suspects appear in court on charges of murder, attempted murder, corruption and fraud
07 May 2023 - 00:05 By THANDUXOLO JIKA and SABELO SKITI
Just months before he was shot and killed on his way home from work, University of Fort Hare fleet manager Petrus Roets pleaded for permission to carry a weapon on campus as criminals mounted a violent fightback against a corruption cleanup by vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu...
Murder, fraud and intimidation: Inside the campaign to frustrate Fort Hare's cleanup
Chilling details emerge as five suspects appear in court on charges of murder, attempted murder, corruption and fraud
Just months before he was shot and killed on his way home from work, University of Fort Hare fleet manager Petrus Roets pleaded for permission to carry a weapon on campus as criminals mounted a violent fightback against a corruption cleanup by vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos