Posh school ‘cancels’ parents in bullying row
Roedean acts against one of the mothers involved in ‘profane’ physical spat
07 May 2023 - 00:03
The mother of a 12-year-old girl at one of South Africa’s top schools has been banned from the premises, as well as any off-site school functions, while her bid to overturn her daughter’s expulsion plays out in court...
Posh school ‘cancels’ parents in bullying row
Roedean acts against one of the mothers involved in ‘profane’ physical spat
The mother of a 12-year-old girl at one of South Africa’s top schools has been banned from the premises, as well as any off-site school functions, while her bid to overturn her daughter’s expulsion plays out in court...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos