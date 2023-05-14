'I carry my heartache in my hand', says mother in Gun Free SA case for justice
Legal fight launched for families to get compensation after their loved ones shot with stolen police guns
14 May 2023 - 00:00
In January 2015, 18-year-old Lukas Dirks was sitting in the sun on a pavement bouncing his feet in blue All Stars sneakers next to his friends and their pit bulls in Mitchells Plain. At 11.40 his mother, Natalie, was in the kitchen with her husband when she heard “a lot of gunshots, ‘soos een skietery’ [like one shooting], ring out. ..
In January 2015, 18-year-old Lukas Dirks was sitting in the sun on a pavement bouncing his feet in blue All Stars sneakers next to his friends and their pit bulls in Mitchells Plain. At 11.40 his mother, Natalie, was in the kitchen with her husband when she heard “a lot of gunshots, ‘soos een skietery’ [like one shooting], ring out. ..
