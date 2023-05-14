R18m a day to keep schools, police stations, clinics and hospitals going
Here's how much it would cost the government if these state facilities were exempt from load-shedding by providing diesel for generators for four hours a day
14 May 2023 - 00:01 By Penwell Dlamini and HENDRIK HANCKE
The cost of diesel to keep the lights on at state schools, police stations, clinics and hospitals for an average of just four hours would cost the government about R18m a day...
