SA student pilot grounded by UK flying school going bust
Anneen Gerber, 22, spent more than R1m to sign up at a top Scottish flight school — then it went bankrupt
14 May 2023 - 00:00
A month ago Anneen Gerber was literally soaring — a student pilot at a top Scottish flight school, Tayside Aviation. Now she’s packing her bags, contemplating winging her way home to work at her father’s supermarket in South Africa...
