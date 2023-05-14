Stage 10 load-shedding ahead? Long dark winter predicted
Experts predict widening gap between supply and demand, with load-shedding possibly going up to stage 10
14 May 2023 - 00:04
As Eskom prepares to announce its much-awaited winter outlook this week, one energy expert says the country should brace for the possibility of stage 10 load-shedding...
