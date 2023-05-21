News

Cape Town’s great quarry worry

Development plan in famed Bo-Kaap area splits opinion

21 May 2023 - 00:00
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter

A famous Cape Town quarry that helped build the city is now digging up its past.    ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Another court victory for River Club developers but main showdown looms South Africa

Most read

  1. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  2. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News
  3. The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse News
  4. Stage 10 load-shedding ahead? Long dark winter predicted News
  5. Bright lights, undercover vehicles and 'big stuff'- Here's what happened the ... News

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding