From throwaway bottle to asthma lifesaver
Heather Zar’s pioneering experiment with recycled plastic bottles is about to come to fruition as a commercially available, low-cost device for lung patients
21 May 2023 - 00:00
A low-cost South African invention that helps young asthmatics breathe easier will soon hit the shelves — thanks to an experimental prototype based on recycled plastic cooldrink bottles. ..
