Publisher stands by André de Ruyter and his book
Penguin Random House says 'Truth To Power' was published in the public's interest and not to damage Eskom, though the utility's board disagrees
21 May 2023 - 00:00 By HENDRIK HANCKE
Publisher Penguin Random House stands by André de Ruyter and his book Truth To Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, while Eskom says it is still “reviewing” its contents and “will take appropriate and reasonable steps to ensure that the board takes all necessary action” regarding the allegations it contains. ..
Publisher stands by André de Ruyter and his book
Penguin Random House says 'Truth To Power' was published in the public's interest and not to damage Eskom, though the utility's board disagrees
Publisher Penguin Random House stands by André de Ruyter and his book Truth To Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, while Eskom says it is still “reviewing” its contents and “will take appropriate and reasonable steps to ensure that the board takes all necessary action” regarding the allegations it contains. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos