News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.

21 May 2023 - 04:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition

The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

Today, we bring you a different front page. The paper for the people is being led by the tragic story of a promising 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed, allegedly by police, during a community protest in Emalahleni. Philasande Yende was a promising footballer and the deputy head boy of his primary school, and wanted to be a pilot and go to Europe where there is no load-shedding. His neighbourhood had been without electricity and water for days.

Also on our front page is the story on how the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure has splurged more than R93m in three years sprucing up ministers’ homes. It spent almost R400,000 in three months fumigating one minister’s house.

Another report on our front page is about the so-called unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba, which was funded by the ActionSA leader himself to the tune of R12.5m.

Leading Business Times is an interview with minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who is gearing up for a fight with environmental groups against his plan to contract power ships at our ports to generate much-needed electricity.

However, it is not all doom and gloom in the Sunday Times this week.

We bring you an entertaining package on “The Real Housewives” of everywhere, from Durban to the Winelands, where one participant’s comments may have hastened her husband’s departure from his top-level job.

Another fascinating read is an extract from Jonny Steinberg’s new book Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage.

Wishing you a day of interesting reading.

Higher interest rates for overstretched consumers?

Governor Lesetja Kganyago and his peers have a huge decision to make regarding interest rates as the cost of living continues to rise for ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Relegation, tears, fears and drama as PSL winds up

Orlando Pirates qualified for next year's Caf Champions League after trashing AmaZulu FC 4-0 in Durban in the dramatic final round of the DStv ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sundowns fall short

Their third appearance in the Champions League final will have to wait after Mothobi Mvala scored a spectacular own goal that saw the Brazilians once ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Philasande Yende — the face of our leaders’ misgovernance of the country

Philasande Yende is not the first person to be killed during a protest in South Africa. And if a police officer is found to be responsible for his ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Brentford come from behind to beat Spurs 3-1

Brentford shrugged off an eight-month ban imposed on striker Ivan Toney as Bryan Mbeumo scored twice in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Public works splurged R93m on luxuries for ministers

The government spent almost R400,000 on pest control at one minister's house in just three months, as part of a R93m splurge - paid by taxpayers - on ...
News
5 hours ago

Unisa council member quits over fiasco

Unisa’s council suffered its first casualty in the wake of a damning assessor’s report into the affairs of the embattled institution yesterday when ...
News
5 hours ago

De Lille pulls plug on SA Tourism-funded New York junket for MPs

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille blocked MPs from travelling to Freedom Day celebrations in New York last month by refusing to grant permission for ...
News
5 hours ago

Herman Mashaba funded his 'unauthorised' book

A book on Herman Mashaba written by political analyst Prince Mashele purported to be unauthorised biography was actually funded by the ActionSA ...
News
5 hours ago

New law will regulate activities of former spies who go private

The government is working on new proposals to regulate privately owned intelligence agencies, including regulating the conduct of former spies.
News
5 hours ago

The real Russian arms saga villain is a loose cannon

US ambassador Reuben Brigety, having started a diplomatic veldfire, has gone quiet as a mouse in the face of requests for evidence to back his claim, ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'What threat was a tiny 13-year-old to a cop?' Family reeling after boy shot in ... News
  2. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News
  3. The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse News
  4. Herman Mashaba funded his 'unauthorised' book Politics
  5. Public works splurged R93m on luxuries for ministers News

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding