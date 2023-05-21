Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
Today, we bring you a different front page. The paper for the people is being led by the tragic story of a promising 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed, allegedly by police, during a community protest in Emalahleni. Philasande Yende was a promising footballer and the deputy head boy of his primary school, and wanted to be a pilot and go to Europe where there is no load-shedding. His neighbourhood had been without electricity and water for days.
Also on our front page is the story on how the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure has splurged more than R93m in three years sprucing up ministers’ homes. It spent almost R400,000 in three months fumigating one minister’s house.
Another report on our front page is about the so-called unauthorised biography of Herman Mashaba, which was funded by the ActionSA leader himself to the tune of R12.5m.
Leading Business Times is an interview with minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who is gearing up for a fight with environmental groups against his plan to contract power ships at our ports to generate much-needed electricity.
However, it is not all doom and gloom in the Sunday Times this week.
We bring you an entertaining package on “The Real Housewives” of everywhere, from Durban to the Winelands, where one participant’s comments may have hastened her husband’s departure from his top-level job.
Another fascinating read is an extract from Jonny Steinberg’s new book Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage.
Wishing you a day of interesting reading.
