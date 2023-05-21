'What threat was a tiny 13-year-old to a cop?' Family reeling after boy shot in the head
Two other people die in the violent protest in KwaGuqa
21 May 2023 - 00:02
Philasande Yende was a sports-mad grade 7 pupil at Robert Carruthers School in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. He was deputy head boy, a “magnificent” example to his fellow pupils and dreamed of becoming a professional athlete or a pilot, and travelling the world...
Philasande Yende was a sports-mad grade 7 pupil at Robert Carruthers School in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. He was deputy head boy, a “magnificent” example to his fellow pupils and dreamed of becoming a professional athlete or a pilot, and travelling the world...
