Sunday Morning Assessment
Zuma argues Ramaphosa in ‘the wrong court’ on private prosecution
If the high court decides it has jurisdiction to hear Ramaphosa, it would not mean one law for Zuma and another for Ramaphosa, writes Franny Rabkin
21 May 2023 - 00:00
It was no surprise that counsel for former president Jacob Zuma spent much of their time this week arguing that the court did not have jurisdiction to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to interdict Zuma’s private prosecution against him. ..
