Fend for yourself in KZN’s water crisis zone
Residents of Ugu municipality have been suffering water cuts for up to four years, and may have to wait another two years before the problem is fixed
28 May 2023 - 00:00
Since his taps ran dry a year ago, livestock farmer Thabela Mochesane from Gamalakhe in southern KwaZulu-Natal has had to travel for two hours three times a week to collect water. ..
