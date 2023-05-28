Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,
What a week it has been, with the news that 20 people in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, have died of cholera, a disease synonymous with bad water management and poor governance.
Hammanskraal occupies our front page this week, with a story that reveals the City of Tshwane spent more than R136m on water tankers in that neighbourhood and other informal areas in the 2020/2021 financial year alone. We also bring you the heart-rending story of a woman who lost three family members in a week.
Also on our front page is the story of how a Johannesburg man was caught in a turf war between two police units that appeared to be more interested in frustrating each other than finding his kidnapped son.
Beyond the front page, there are many strong stories in today’s edition.
Another is about a Rwandan genocide accused who was arrested this week in Cape Town. He was using a Malawian passport and working as a security guard on a wine farm in Paarl.
We also carry a report on charges brought against the dominee of a small North West town who is accused of sexually abusing teenage boys, and against his headmistress wife, who was allegedly complicit.
Another piece you shouldn’t miss is by a former vice-chancellor and principal of Unisa, Professor Barney Pityana, about the way the institution has been brought to the brink of disaster.
On the lighter side, be sure to read about the local agapanthus that’s making a splash at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Wishing you a riveting day of reading.
Cholera outbreak underlines South Africa's enduring inequalities
Ramokgopa ‘officially electrified’ as Ramaphosa assigns minister’s powers
‘It’s a science’: John Kani on the power of art to transform society
How Tina Turner suffered over her children
The public has a right to know exactly who’s talking
Reserve Bank has a difficult tightrope to walk
Parents blame toddler's death on City Power outage
Mampara of the week: Prince Mashele, un-authorised author
Parliament determined to press ahead with changing spy laws
Buthelezi lobbies amakhosi to back him in battle with Zulu king
Let all parties join 'moonshot pact', DA told
Unisa ‘slay queen’ prepares fightback
Power to the puppet
Orlando Pirates clinch second cup of the season
Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard
