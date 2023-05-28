News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times, have your pick, there is something for everyone.

28 May 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition

The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
The latest Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

What a week it has been, with the news that 20 people in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, have died of cholera, a disease synonymous with bad water management and poor governance.

Hammanskraal occupies our front page this week, with a story that reveals the City of Tshwane spent more than R136m on water tankers in that neighbourhood and other informal areas in the 2020/2021 financial year alone. We also bring you the heart-rending story of a woman who lost three family members in a week.

Also on our front page is the story of how a Johannesburg man was caught in a turf war between two police units that appeared to be more interested in frustrating each other than finding his kidnapped son.

Beyond the front page, there are many strong stories in today’s edition.

Another is about a Rwandan genocide accused who was arrested this week in Cape Town. He was using a Malawian passport and working as a security guard on a wine farm in Paarl.

We also carry a report on charges brought against the dominee of a small North West town who is accused of sexually abusing teenage boys, and against his headmistress wife, who was allegedly complicit.

Another piece you shouldn’t miss is by a former vice-chancellor and principal of Unisa, Professor Barney Pityana, about the way the institution has been brought to the brink of disaster.

On the lighter side, be sure to read about the local agapanthus that’s making a splash at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Wishing you a riveting day of reading.

Cholera outbreak underlines South Africa's enduring inequalities

The outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, which claimed more than 20 lives, is an indictment on government’s failure to provide basic water ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Ramokgopa ‘officially electrified’ as Ramaphosa assigns minister’s powers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has "officially electrified" electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as he restrains energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

‘It’s a science’: John Kani on the power of art to transform society

Aspasia Karras gets a masterclass from actor and playwright John Kani on the power of art to transform society.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

How Tina Turner suffered over her children

The final months of Queen of Rock Tina Turner have been laid bare by her daughter-in-law, who told the Daily Mail that the most pain she experienced ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

The public has a right to know exactly who’s talking

With SA being such a highly politicised country, it’s no surprise that political analysts are in high demand. But what are their hidden allegiances? ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Reserve Bank has a difficult tightrope to walk

Consumers may be aghast at the Reserve Bank’s decision to raise the repo rate by 0.5 percentage points, but they shouldn’t direct all their anger at ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Parents blame toddler's death on City Power outage

A Johannesburg father recounted the most “terrifying” drive of his life as he rushed his dying three-year-old daughter to hospital this week. But ...
News
5 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Prince Mashele, un-authorised author

Political analyst Prince Mashele’s belated admission this week that his “un-authorised biography” of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was in fact a ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Parliament determined to press ahead with changing spy laws

Parliamentary committee says it has waited too long for the executive to submit intelligence laws amendment bill to the legislature
News
5 hours ago

Buthelezi lobbies amakhosi to back him in battle with Zulu king

Those at the meeting decided to reject the new Ingonyama Trust Board which, Buthelezi alleges, the king appointed without consultation
News
5 hours ago

Let all parties join 'moonshot pact', DA told

There is a strong push by opposition parties against the DA’s decision to exclude parties who have participated in ANC-EFF led coalitions at local ...
News
5 hours ago

Unisa ‘slay queen’ prepares fightback

Vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula holds meetings to compile response to critical report by independent assessor
News
5 hours ago

Power to the puppet

Our reluctant president made a rare appearance at the Union Buildings to sign a document that had been gathering dust — a proclamation assigning ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Orlando Pirates clinch second cup of the season

Terrence Dvzukamanja completed a memorable season for Orlando Pirates when he scored a last-gasp winner in the Nedbank Cup final to beat Sekhukhune ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard

Fulgence Kayishema, the world’s most wanted genocide fugitive, used two false passports and names to enter South Africa and then travel.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News
  2. Lady R’s arms load revealed News
  3. Zuma argues Ramaphosa in ‘the wrong court’ on private prosecution News
  4. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News
  5. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...