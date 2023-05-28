Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard
Fulgence Kayishema, the world’s most wanted genocide fugitive, used two false passports and names to enter South Africa and then travel
28 May 2023 - 00:00
While being hunted for years by Rwanda's International Criminal Tribunal for his alleged involvement in the country's 1994 genocide, Fulgence Kayishema worked as a security guard at a Paarl wine farm under a false name, pretending to be a Burundian war refugee. ..
