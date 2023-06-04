DA wants child grants to be increased, extend beyond age 18 if still at school
New social development policy wants to increase child grants, add more foods to VAT exempt list and 'trim the fat' of public office bearers
04 June 2023 - 00:02
The DA has adopted a new social development policy that commits it to increasing the child support grant from R500 to R624 per month, should it come into power in 2024...
The DA has adopted a new social development policy that commits it to increasing the child support grant from R500 to R624 per month, should it come into power in 2024...
