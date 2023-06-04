King ‘not owner of the land’, Buthelezi tells Zulu royal family amid governance squabble
Buthelezi warns of plot to sell Ingonyama Trust land to the highest bidder
04 June 2023 - 00:00
Land under the Ingonyama Trust does not belong to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, it belongs to the Zulu nation. ..
King ‘not owner of the land’, Buthelezi tells Zulu royal family amid governance squabble
Buthelezi warns of plot to sell Ingonyama Trust land to the highest bidder
Land under the Ingonyama Trust does not belong to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, it belongs to the Zulu nation. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos