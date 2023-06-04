Lady R probe report will be kept secret
Its terms of reference will not be published. Its work will not be public. It has no power under the Commissions Act to summons witnesses or documents
04 June 2023 - 00:03
The report of the inquiry into whether arms were loaded onto the Russian ship Lady R in Simons Town in December will not be made public, the Presidency said on Friday...
