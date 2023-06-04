Mashaba and Mashele smoke peace pipe, as Brutus Malada quits ActionSA
Plan to get controversial biography back on the shelves
04 June 2023 - 00:00
Disgraced political analyst and author Prince Mashele and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba have made up, while senior researcher Brutus Malada has decided to quit the party after a fallout over Mashaba's R12.5m self-funded biography. ..
Mashaba and Mashele smoke peace pipe, as Brutus Malada quits ActionSA
Plan to get controversial biography back on the shelves
Disgraced political analyst and author Prince Mashele and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba have made up, while senior researcher Brutus Malada has decided to quit the party after a fallout over Mashaba's R12.5m self-funded biography. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos